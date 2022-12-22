Shark Tank India judges offer Rs 100 crore to Amitabh Bachchan for his pitch on KBC | Watch

As Shark Tank India gears up with its second season, the "Sharks" -- as the judges on the business reality show are called -- paid a visit to Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati where the veteran actor pitched a business idea to them and was offered Rs 100 crore for it.

The 80-year-old actor, who is often spotted offering tissues to emotional contestants and the audience on the show, came up with the idea to launch his own line called AB tissue.

"I have brought out this product, especially for women -- AB tissue," Amitabh Bachchan is heard saying in the mock pitch, a snippet of which was shared by Sony TV.

In the video, Shark and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal is heard saying that if the veteran actor agreed to sell tissues using his name, then he is willing to invest Rs 100 crore into it.

Responding to it, Amitabh Bachchan said he had a small request. “I have a small request, Sir. Can I get 25 pe rcent of the sum as the signing amount?" the actor said, leaving everyone in splits.

Along with Mittal, the other Sharks in attendance included Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar, boAt founder Aman Gupta, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Sugar cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh, and CarDekho founder Amit Jain.

