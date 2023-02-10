 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shark Tank India judges ghosted contestant after promising funding, claims Twitter user

Feb 10, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

A Twitter user claimed that a former Shark Tank India contestant didn’t get any response after getting a deal on the show from two judges. Akshay Shah, the founder and CEO of iWebTechno, took to Twitter to say that a contestant, who he did not name, didn’t get any response over mail post the show even after the judges agreed to fund his start-up.

The user didn’t name the judges or disclose any other details of the contestant or his start-up in the thread.

“Met a founder yesterday who had got a deal from 2 sharks in season 1 and who never met him nor responded to his mails post #SharkTankIndia,” Shah wrote and clarified to another user that it was not like the founder didn’t get funding but was ghosted post the show.

One user pointed out that sometimes a deal gets rejected after due diligence if all parameters are not met.