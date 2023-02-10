English
    Shark Tank India judges ghosted contestant after promising funding, claims Twitter user

    The user didn’t name the Shark Tank India judges or disclose any other details of the contestant or his start-up in the thread.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
    Shark Tank India is a reality show where entrepreneurs can pitch their start-ups for funding.

    A Twitter user claimed that a former Shark Tank India contestant didn’t get any response after getting a deal on the show from two judges. Akshay Shah, the founder and CEO of iWebTechno, took to Twitter to say that a contestant, who he did not name, didn’t get any response over mail post the show even after the judges agreed to fund his start-up.

    The user didn’t name the judges or disclose any other details of the contestant or his start-up in the thread.

    “Met a founder yesterday who had got a deal from 2 sharks in season 1 and who never met him nor responded to his mails post #SharkTankIndia,” Shah wrote and clarified to another user that it was not like the founder didn’t get funding but was ghosted post the show.

    One user pointed out that sometimes a deal gets rejected after due diligence if all parameters are not met.



    One user said that the Twitter user himself has been rejected on the show for which he is now claiming all this and his statements are untrue.