Shark Tank India judges ghosted contestant after promising funding, claims Twitter user

Shark Tank India is a reality show where entrepreneurs can pitch their start-ups for funding.

A Twitter user claimed that a former Shark Tank India contestant didn’t get any response after getting a deal on the show from two judges. Akshay Shah, the founder and CEO of iWebTechno, took to Twitter to say that a contestant, who he did not name, didn’t get any response over mail post the show even after the judges agreed to fund his start-up.

The user didn’t name the judges or disclose any other details of the contestant or his start-up in the thread.

“Met a founder yesterday who had got a deal from 2 sharks in season 1 and who never met him nor responded to his mails post #SharkTankIndia,” Shah wrote and clarified to another user that it was not like the founder didn’t get funding but was ghosted post the show.

One user pointed out that sometimes a deal gets rejected after due diligence if all parameters are not met.

“There is an agreement done in such shows whatever they are saying will be checked for due diligence for funding. The show does not have ample resource to do that. So, sometimes it does not enter the parameter & gets rejected,” the user wrote.

“I said did not communicate DD to dur ki baat hai, I myself am a shark tanker so I know all of this bro,” Shah said claiming that due diligence was far off since there was no communication whatsoever.



One user said that the Twitter user himself has been rejected on the show for which he is now claiming all this and his statements are untrue.

“Don’t bother! He is against Shark Tank India since he got rejection from Sharks in last season. I remember a Twitter thread posted by this man last year cribbing for not selecting him,” another user pointed out.

It is unclear why the user didn’t name the ‘sharks’ or the entrepreneur.

One user said: “You are mentioning this without any facts. There are always two sides of a story. Plus, funding was accepted at national TV, so founder can freely share on social media."

Shark Tank India is now streaming with judges Anupam Mittal (shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (boAt), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Amit Jain (Cardekho.com) and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) judging budding entrepreneurs for funding in their start-ups.