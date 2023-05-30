Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal grieves father's death. 'Shine on, Daddy,' writes wife

Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal and (right) his father Gopal Krishna Mittal. (Image credit: (Anupam Mittal/Instagram)

Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal lost his father Gopal Krishna Mittal recently. On Monday, the Shark's wife Anchal Kumar posted a throwback picture on her Instagram story with a message for her late father-in-law. Mittal re-shared the story on his account.

The photo, a family portrait was captioned: "Shine on us, Daddy."

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal shared a throwback picture of his father shared by his wife on Instagram.

Anupam Mittal had earlier revealed that he was close to his father and in an episode of Shark Tank India, he had recalled how his father inspired him with his journey. Mittal said that his father was in the handloom business and as a child, the young Shark would often accompany him. "I would hold his finger and see the looms," Mittal said. "He was in textiles. The thought of becoming an entrepreneur was seeded in me back then."

Last year, wishing him on Father's Day, the Shark Tank India wrote, "Father to 3… but ‘daddy’ to everybody. Happy Father’s day dad… your big-heartedness and generosity without expecting or even accepting gratitude in return, is truly inspirational and humbling. Hope I can be as giving someday."



Mittal is also recovering from a recent injury for which he was hospitalised. He had shared the update on social media, where he posted two photos — one where his hand is in a sling as he is lying on the hospital bed, and the other with his bandaged hand.

Read more: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal hits out at Google for its 'illegal' user choice billing system