Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal on being raised by strong women: 'No wonder I'm a feminist'

On International Women's Day, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal said that he could become a feminist because he was raised by strong women in the family.

Wishing his Twitter followers a happy Women's Day, Mittal wrote that his family had a number of powerful women figures to look up to. "I have been raised and influenced by strong women all my life -- my dadi, nani, mother, 2 sisters, 2 maasis, 4 buas, 1 wife, and 3 sisters-in-law and now, a daughter. Besides my dad, not many men around… no wonder I am a feminist."

Anupam Mittal recently also opened up about how he raised funds for the first time in 2006 at a time when there were hardly any venture capital or private equity firms in India.

Speaking on Shark Tank India season 2, he said, “Around 2005, we realised that competition will increase from here on so we will need investment. At that time, there were not many VC or PE firms. So I packed my suitcase and went to Silicon Valley in the US where all VC or PE biggies sit.”

The "Shark" said that he ran around a lot in Silicon Valley, and did numerous meetings. He even went to New York, Washington DC, and other places in the US to find investors but nothing worked out. “Pura US up and down karlia par kuch hua nahi…”

Moneycontrol News