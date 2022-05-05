Shark Tank India: 11-year-old contestant gets a unique scholarship from Aman Gupta

Prathamesh Sinha, an 11-year-old from Pune, who was the youngest contestant of Shark Tank India, has recently received a unique scholarship from one of the "sharks" -- Aman Gupta.

The co-founder and CMO of boAt pledged to fund all the requirements of a special shadow teacher who will closely work with the visually challenged boy to ensure he gets the quality education that he deserves, the company revealed in an Instagram post.

Aman Gupta also happens to be the child's favourite "Shark" as the judges of the business reality show are called. Sinha had met Gupta and the other judges during an episode of Shark Tank India where he was part of a team pitching Annie -- world’s first Braille self-learning device.

Sinha explained to the judges how Annie is used and its benefits.

Read more: Shark Tank India open registrations for Season 2. Here's how to apply

Impressed with the child, boAt decided to invite him to their office for a fun-filled day with Gupta.

"When I met Prathamesh Sinha, I was actually shocked," the CMO said. "I had never met someone so positive, so amazing... He's always expressed his love for the brand. Our initiative to award him a unique scholarship is just a small step to ensure a fulfilling and empowering educational environment for him.”

Sinha, who was brought on-stage at boAt’s Annual Leadership Meet, said that he loved the company's tagline: "Do what floats your boat."

"It means follow your passion and it is something that I really believe in," the 11-year-old said.