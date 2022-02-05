Memes inspired by ‘Shark Tank’ judge Ashneer Grover, including his favourite

‘Shark Tank India’: Ashneer Grover’s line "yeh sab doglapan hai (all this is hypocricy)" is the one most visible in memes.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, one of the judges on start-up reality television show Shark Tank India, has inspired a flood of memes on social media because of his angry comments.

Ashneer Grover and the other “sharks” on the show, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat, assess aspiring entrepreneurs who try to persuade them to invest in their ideas.

Grover has often made scathing remarks on the show. On one occasion, he told a contestant that he had never seen a product as disgusting as the one he was pitching. One of Grover’s line from the show – yeh sab doglapan hai (all this is hypocricy) –- is the one most visible in memes.

Grover’s fellow judges on the popular show have also become the subject of memes.

One video on Twitter interspersed the comments of Shark Tank judges with scenes from the comedy film Hera Pheri, where the character Raju, played by Akshay Kumar, pitches a scheme for "doubling money in 25 days" to Pappu, Rajpal Yadav's character .

One such meme played out on an episode of Shark Tank, while a participant dressed in a ghagra was pitching her idea to the judges.

“If I were standing in this ghagra instead of you….” Grover began to say but was interrupted by fellow judge Vineeta Singh, who said she wanted to stop for a moment to visualise Grover in a ghagra.

What played out next was the song “Ghoomar” from the 2018 movie Padmaavat , but with Grover’s face superimposed on actor Deepika Padukone’s body.

“This has to be my most favourite meme from Shark Tank India,” Grover said in an Instagram post. “Vineeta Singh, imagination captured to perfection.”

Meanwhile, outside Shark Tank, Grover is embroiled in a tussle with the board of BharatPe. Grover has been accused of fraud. He went on temporary leave after an audio clip of him allegedly abusing a Kotak employee leaked.