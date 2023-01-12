 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meet Ganesh Balakrishnan, Shark Tank contestant who refused funding offer

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

Shark Tank season 2: A struggling entrepreneur's story struck a chord with the judges and audience.

Ganesh Balakrishnan. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

A Shark Tank 2 contestant has become popular online for opening up about his struggling business on the reality show and refusing an offer that did not match his expectations.

Ganesh Balakrishnan, the founder of casual footwear line Flatheads, broke down on the show while speaking about his difficulties. He said he was considering taking up a job to support his family.

"When I get the chance, I will try and set up (a business) again," he said.

Balakrishnan's story moved the judges, who said falling down and standing back up again was the true mark of an entrepreneur. One of the judges, Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal, offered him a job. Lenskart and Sugar Cosmetics bosses Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh offered him 75 lakh for a 33.3 percent stake in the company.

Their offer valued Flatheads at Rs 2.25 crore but he sought Rs 25 crore. He eventually turned it down but won praise from the judges, who said they could relate to his obstacles.

Balakrishnan founded Flatheads in 2018, along with Utkarsh Biradar, a fellow IIT-Bombay alumnus.