Meet Ganesh Balakrishnan, Shark Tank contestant who refused funding offer

Ganesh Balakrishnan. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

A Shark Tank 2 contestant has become popular online for opening up about his struggling business on the reality show and refusing an offer that did not match his expectations.

Ganesh Balakrishnan, the founder of casual footwear line Flatheads, broke down on the show while speaking about his difficulties. He said he was considering taking up a job to support his family.

"When I get the chance, I will try and set up (a business) again," he said.

Balakrishnan's story moved the judges, who said falling down and standing back up again was the true mark of an entrepreneur. One of the judges, Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal, offered him a job. Lenskart and Sugar Cosmetics bosses Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh offered him 75 lakh for a 33.3 percent stake in the company.

Their offer valued Flatheads at Rs 2.25 crore but he sought Rs 25 crore. He eventually turned it down but won praise from the judges, who said they could relate to his obstacles.

Balakrishnan founded Flatheads in 2018, along with Utkarsh Biradar, a fellow IIT-Bombay alumnus.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Balakrishnan set up two other ventures -- mobile payments product Momoe and software company Windsleeve Technologies.

He also held executive positions at multinational conglomerate Honeywell and online shopping site Shop Clues.

Balakrishnan earned a B.Tech degrees from IIT-Bombay in 1999 and a post-graduate diploma in business management from IIM Bangalore in 2008.

Shark Tank judges have taken to social media to express support for him, detailing how they too were in a similar situation once.

"Watching Ganesh make that choice and not being able to help him build his dream was so hard that every time I speak about him, it makes me emotional," Vineeta Singh wrote. "Proud of you,Ganesh for doing the right thing. You’ve more courage than me and I hope to see you build your dream again soon."



Aman Gupta of boAT said he could "see myself in Ganesh Balakrishnan".

Balakrishnan's Shark Tank participation was certainly not in vain. His story struck a chord with viewers and he posted on LinkedIn a day ago that Flatheads stock had sold out in India.