'It's eating his remains': Shark eats man on Egypt coast. Viral video

The man was identified as Vladimir Popov, who was born in 1999. (Photo credits: Screengrab from twitter.com/@Alphafox78 (left) and twitter.com/@topnotchjournal(right)).

A man died after he was eaten by a tiger shark on the coast of Egypt’s Hurghada on Thursday. A video released on Twitter showed the man trying to escape from the shark while he is dragged under the water by the fish.



Jaws was just a movie, right? Tourists visiting the popular Egyptian resort of Hurghada [Africa] watched a man get eaten alive by a shark just feet away from a crowded beach. pic.twitter.com/CpmaPdQpGC — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) June 8, 2023

As per reports in the Russian media, the man was identified as Vladimir Popov, who was born in 1999. The year of Popov's birth was confirmed by Russian Consul-General Viktor Voropayev to news agency TASS.

"The victim was not a tourist, but a permanent resident of Egypt," Voropayev told the news agency.

Recollecting the incident, a witness said that the incident took place "in a second" and started screaming after feeling that there had been a shark attack.

"It happened in a second. Rescuers reacted very quickly. For some reason, I immediately felt that it was a shark. I immediately jumped up and started shouting: ‘Sharks, sharks! Save yourself!’ Nobody understood yet,” a witness reportedly told REN-TV.

Another witness, who took the video, can be heard in the video, saying, "It’s eating his remains now,".

After the attack, the shark was captured and brought back to the shore.



Egypt's environment ministry has said that it would suspend all water activities for two days starting Friday.

This is not the first instance of a shark killing a human being around the same region. In July 2022, two women were killed by a shark near Hurghada.