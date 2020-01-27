App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sharjeel Imam's mother claims his viral AMU speech was taken out of context

The former JNU student's mother has also blamed the police of harassing and threatening her family over Imam's recent speech

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After police raided student activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam’s ancestral home in Bihar and interrogated his relatives, his mother accused the cops of harassing them.

Imam, who is being hunted by a joint team of Aligarh, Delhi and Bihar police, came under the scanner after delivering an alleged seditious speech on January 16, which went viral on social media. He has been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is absconding at the moment.

When cops raided his residence, he could not be found, but three persons were detained for interrogation, two of whom were his kin.

According to an India Today report, the activist’s mother, Afshan Rahim, has alleged that the media and authorities quoted her son out of context and now they are threatening and hounding his family too.

In a statement dated January 26, she said: “Sharjeel Imam is being victimised for a statement that was twisted and taken out of context by the media. However, the police and state authorities, against whose highhandedness Sharjeel protested, are now harassing and threatening his family members.”

She claimed: “The constant threat and abuse has traumatised his elderly mother and scared other family members… This highhandedness violates the basic human rights of the family members including and not limited to his elderly mother.”

Imam was delivering a speech against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the Aligarh Muslim University campus on January 16, where he allegedly said Assam should be cut off from the rest of India.

In the video clip, he could also be allegedly heard urging his audience to teach Assam a lesson, since Hindu and Muslim Bengalis are suffering because of them.

 

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #JNU ex-student #sedition case #Sharjeel Imam

