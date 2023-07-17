Are you a ‘sharent’? All about the practice that Assam Police has warned against

Sharenting was coined in 2010 and has become prevalent in some of the leading countries globally such as United Kingdom, Spain, United States and France.

The Assam police on Saturday put out a tweet, requesting parents to "shield your child from the perils of Sharenting." The Twitter post had photos of four different children, each carrying a separate message.



Likes fade, but the digital scars remain. Shield your child from the perils of Sharenting. Be mindful of what you share about your child on Social Media. #DontBeASharent pic.twitter.com/Z8oilz8PFR

— Assam Police (@assampolice) July 15, 2023

What is Sharenting?

Sharenting is a practice which describes parents publicly putting out sensitive content about their children on social media platforms.

The term was coined in 2010 and has become prevalent in some of the leading countries globally such as United Kingdom, Spain, United States and France.

Several detractors have expressed sharenting as a violation of a child's privacy and how it can damage the parent-child relationship.

Why parents must reduce sharenting

Apart from invading a child's privacy, sharenting also carries the risk of cyberbullying. This could involve social media users using the information to insult, mock or even bully the child when the boy or the girl becomes older.

Any post shared on social media can have long-lasting effects and parents may have little or no control over it. While parents can delete the post to try and reduce the damage, screenshots taken by the one who posted the content could continue to increase the damage.

Sharenting could also lead to digital kidnapping, which can take place when a person saves the photo of a child from a social media platform and later puts it back with a new name and claims the boy or the girl to be his or hers.