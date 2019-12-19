Sharad Pawar compares citizenship law protests with Emergency

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on December 18 that the recent protests raging in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act are similar to the 1977 anti-Emergency demonstrations.

Speaking to media persons he also said that these protests are no longer restricted to the minorities and all of India has taken to the streets to voice their opinion against it.

The NCP supremo stated: “Can’t say anything at this moment. The protests haven’t remained restricted to minorities. I gather others have also joined it. I recollect that in 1977, a similar protest had later gathered momentum across the country and led to the change of government.”

According to an Indian Express report, Pawar opened up about multiple states refusing to implement the Act and said: “Some states have decided against it. I am not certain about the stance of the Maharashtra government yet.”

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel, on the other hand, said: “Though it’s a Central Act, it will require individual states to implement it.”

When questioned about the chances of the Bharatiya Janata Party ruled government at the Centre declaring President’s Rule in such states, Pawar said: “To do so they will have to take recourse to Article 356. However, even then some checks and balances are in place, such as Supreme Court verdicts, which the Centre will have to consider to go ahead with their plan.”