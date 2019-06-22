Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh breaks multiple records, starts on excellent note

What a fantastic start it has turned out to be for Shahid Kapoor and his Kabir Singh. The film has proven all predictions wrong as the numbers that have come in are far beyond anything that one may have expected. Rest assured, neither trade nor those associated with the film, even Shahid Kapoor wouldn't have imagined the film opening on such an excellent note. However, that has happened indeed, with 20.21 crores coming on the first day.

This is a kind of start that some of the most-anticipated films of the year enjoyed. And, Kabir Singh was not even among the Top 10 most-awaited films when charts were being drawn for 2019 arrivals. In a year when bigwigs like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan are bringing their films, Shahid Kapoor has entered the “big boys” club and set a target for many to achieve with their films to come.

The film has, in fact, opened on the same lines as much bigger films like Kalank [21.60 crores] and Kesari [21.06 crores], both of which had a partial holiday advantage of Mahaveer Jayanti and Holi respectively. It has gone past the likes of Gully Boy [19.40 crores] and Total Dhamaal [16.50 crores] as well, and is next only to Bharat [42.30 crores] which was an event release.

There are many more records that the film has set. It is now also Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener till date. In his career, he has managed only four films which took a start of over 10 crores, one of which - Padmaavat - was a multi-starrer, and Kabir Singh has surpassed each one of these. While Padmaavat [19 crores] is history, the rest have been defeated by a margin, case in point being Shaandaar [13.10 crores], R... Rajkumar [10.10 crores] and Udta Punjab [10.05 crores].

The manner in which the film is going, it is now set to score the second-biggest weekend opener after Bharat [95.50 crores]. Total Dhamaal [62.40 crores], Kesari [56.56 crores] and Gully Boy [51.15 crores] are the next in line, and the weekend numbers of each of these would be history once collections are counted after Sunday night.

Meanwhile, last week's releases Game Over and Khamoshi have not done much. First week numbers of the Hindi version of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer have turned out to be just 3.70 crores. The film would need to be ultra-stable in the second week to cover some distance though that seems unlikely now due to the spectacular run that Kabir Singh has been having. As for Khamoshi, it has turned out to be a lost cause now with lifetime collections under the 0.50 crores mark.