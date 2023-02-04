Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi marries Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi married veteran Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha at a ceremony in Karachi on February 3.

Shahid Afridi, former cricketer of the Pakistan national team, took to Twitter to share the news.

"Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing (sic)," he wrote, sharing photos of the ceremony. "A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart."

Pakistan team captain Babar Azam and all-rounder Shadab Khan were among those who attended Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi's wedding.

Shaheen Afridi, 22, is the captain of Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars. The team also shared videos and photos of the "nikkah" ceremony and congratulated the couple. Related stories Adani-Hindenburg row: What is short selling and why is it in news?

Of Bollywood, boycotts and box office: Laal Singh Chaddha Vs Pathaan Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's star pacer, has not played since the 2022 World Cup in Australia in November, where Pakistan stormed into the finals but lost to England. He suffered a knee injury during the tournament. The left-arm pacer, who is his team's key wicket-taker, also had an appendectomy that month. He missed Pakistan's Test series against England in Karachi, that ended in the team facing its first-ever series whitewash back home. Shaheen Shah Afridi has also been excluded from Pakistan's ODI squad against New Zealand.