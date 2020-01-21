Shaheen Bagh women send defamation notice to Amit Malviya over paid protest remark, demand Rs 1cr

Amit Malviya has been slammed with a defamation notice for accusing Shaheen Bagh women of being ‘paid protesters’. The demonstrators in New Delhi have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for over a month now.

The chief of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Information Technology cell questioned the integrity of the protestors, which has miffed the women who sent the legal notice.

In the defamation notice, the protesters have demanded Rs 1 crore in damages. Also, they demand an apology from Malviya.

The ‘women of Shaheen Bagh’ claim that the CAA damages the secular fabric of our Constitution by making religion a test of citizenship. They have also been protesting against the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizen (NRC)

Malviya allege in a video that the CAA protesters are being paid Rs 500 per day. This irked the demonstrators, who have been gathering at Shaheen Bagh for 36 days now.

Two of the protestors -- Nafisa Bano and Shahzad Fatma – sent a legal notice to Malviya through the office of advocate Mehmud Pracha -- their legal adviser. According to a Scroll.in report, they have stated in their notice that, since Malviya is a member of the saffron party, his action implies that the Centre has a “vested interest in defaming the mass of protesters”.

The notice they sent to the party leader read: “By making and propagating false allegations against the protesters and casting aspersions on their motivations, you and other entities have not only played a fraud on people but have also attempted to bring disrepute to the protesters.”

Talking about the video, it stated: “A video posted and endorsed by you on social media site Twitter, which has been played across several media platforms, had alleged that the protesters are taking Rs 500-700 to take part in the protests. Such statements are not only false but also defame the protestors in the national and international community.”

The notice further claims that Malviya’s remark counts as an offence under Indian Penal Code section 500, punishable with a fine and up to two years of jail time.