Shaheen Bagh protest: Delhi Police nabs man who threatened anti-CAA agitators with a gun



Delhi Police sources: The person who had gone to Shaheen Bagh to talk to protestors and brandished a licensed pistol at the protest site, earlier today, has been identified as Mohammad Luqmaan. He claims to be a property dealer. https://t.co/p6toGgFKli

Delhi Police has identified the man who was seen brandishing a licensed gun at the Shaheen Bagh protest site on January 28. The gun has been seized, and he is being questioned by the police now.

He was tracked down on January 29 and identified as Mohammad Luqmaan. Sources have revealed that, though the pistol belonged to Luqmaan, it was brandished by another man accompanying him.

The duo mounted the stage at Shaheen Bagh at around 3 pm and asked the anti-citizenship law agitators to vacate the protest ground or prepare to die.

While Luqmaan says he is a property dealer, as per an India Today report, one of the protestors -- Syed Taseer Ahmed – has claimed that Luqmaan works for a political party.