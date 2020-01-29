App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 11:40 AM IST

Shaheen Bagh protest: Delhi Police nabs man who threatened anti-CAA agitators with a gun

One of the protestors -- Syed Taseer Ahmed – has claimed that Mohammad Luqmaan works for a political party

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi Police has identified the man who was seen brandishing a licensed gun at the Shaheen Bagh protest site on January 28. The gun has been seized, and he is being questioned by the police now.

He was tracked down on January 29 and identified as Mohammad Luqmaan. Sources have revealed that, though the pistol belonged to Luqmaan, it was brandished by another man accompanying him.

The duo mounted the stage at Shaheen Bagh at around 3 pm and asked the anti-citizenship law agitators to vacate the protest ground or prepare to die.

While Luqmaan says he is a property dealer, as per an India Today report, one of the protestors -- Syed Taseer Ahmed – has claimed that Luqmaan works for a political party.

A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, where the locals gathered at the site can be seen overpowering the man and tackling him before he could harm anyone.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 #Shaheen bagh

