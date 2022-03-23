Shaheed Diwas: When Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death

Shaheed Diwas is observed to mark the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar.

Legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged to death on this day by the British regime 91 years ago. The day is observed as Shaheed Diwas to honour the revolutionaries.

The three young men were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail in Lahore on March 23, 1931. While Bhagat Singh was just 23, his comrades Rajguru and Sukhdev too were in their early twenties, 22 and 23 respectively. Their bodies were secretly cremated in the banks of the Sutlej river.

They were found guilty of the murder of British police officer JP Saunders in December 1928, in response to the death of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai a month before that.

The trial that eventually led to the hanging of the trio was called the Lahore Conspiracy Case.

Bhagat Singh’s acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution made him a folk hero of the Indian Independence movement. He was born on September 28, 1907 in Banga village of Punjab province of pre-partition India.

Rajguru was born in Khed in present-day Maharashtra’s Pune district. The town was renamed Rajgurunagar in his honour.

Sukhdev was born in Punjab’s Ludhiana. A prominent member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), he took part in numerous revolutionary activities and events.