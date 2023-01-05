Shah Rukh Khan was asked how much he earns in a month. His response

Shah Rukh Khan often interacts with fans during #AskSRK sessions on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan on Wednesday about how much he makes in a month. His response has been winning hearts on the internet. The actor often hosts sessions of Ask SRK on Twitter where he interacts with fans and answers their questions.

On Wednesday's session, Shah Rukh Khan stated that he would give “only fun answers nothing serious to begin the year with” and that's when a fan asked, "Ek mahine mein kitna kama lete hain (How much do you earn in a month)?"



Pyaar Beshumaar kamata hoon….har din https://t.co/pdsbvG8GAU

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

To which, the Pathaan actor said, "Pyaar Beshumaar kamata hoon… har din (I earn unlimited love everyday).

During the same session, Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that he prefers Twitter to Instagram. When a fan asked him why he likes Twitter more, the actor responded, “Instagram has too many pics of what people eat!!! For breakfast…desserts…dinner…ufff!”



Shah Rukh Khan is currently promoting his upcoming release Pathaan, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The Bollywood superstar is also the only Indian to be named in an international list of 50 greatest actors of all time by a prominent British magazine.

The 57-year-old actor is included in Empire magazine's list which also recognises Hollywood giants like Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Anthony Marlon Brando, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, and many others.

In the accompanying short profile, the magazine said Khan has a career that has now spanned four decades of "near unbroken hits, and a fanbase of pretty much billions".

"You don't do that without outrageous amounts of charisma and absolute mastery of your craft. Comfortable in almost every genre going, there's pretty much nothing he can't do," it added.