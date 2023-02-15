Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Virat Kohli's 'Pathaan' dance moves. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been riding a high after the stunning box office success of Pathaan, recently reacted to a video of Virat Kohli doing some of the actor's moves from a song from the blockbuster.

Responding to a fan's tweet with the clip, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!"

Pathaan has raised Rs 901 crore gross at the worldwide box office. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 5.90 crore net in India on its third Friday. "The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 901 crore (India gross : Rs 558.40 crore, overseas: Rs 342.60 crore)" the studio said in a press note.

YRF said the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.

Read more: Box office: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is still going strong. Could the 1000 Crore Club be within reach?

Moneycontrol News