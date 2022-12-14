Shah Rukh Khan to attend FIFA World Cup final in Qatar for 'Pathaan' promotions: reports

Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" is releasing on January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar on December 18, where he will promote his upcoming film, “Pathaan”, according to reports.

The Bollywood megastar will next be seen in the Yash Raj Films' action film alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand-directed movie is scheduled to be released on January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan, whose last full-fledged screen appearance was 2018's "Zero", has three film releases lined up for next year. Apart from “Pathaan”, there is "Jawan", a pan-India movie helmed by Atlee, and Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki".

Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA trophy in Qatar during the final match of football’s biggest tournament, news agency ANI had recently reported, quoting a source.

The final match of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on December 18. The tournament is running from November 20 to December 18. The matches are taking place across eight stadiums that were constructed or revamped especially for the international tournament.

Last month, dancer and model Nora Fatehi performed at the FIFA fan fest in Qatar.

Lakhs of football fans have flown to the Middle Eastern country from across the globe to watch the matches live.

On Tuesday, Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat Croatia in a comprehensive 3-0 semi-final match to enter Sunday’s final match.