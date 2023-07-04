Shah Rukh Khan undergoes surgery in US after minor accident while shooting: report

Shah Rukh Khan is now back in Mumbai, recuperating.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan underwent a surgery in the United States after he injured his nose while shooting in Los Angeles.

Khan injured his nose during shooting and started bleeding. He was rushed to a hospital and a minor surgery was needed to stop the bleeding, doctors said, informing that it was not serious. Post surgery, the 'Pathaan' actor was spotted with a bandage on his nose.

A source told ETimes, “SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital.”

The 57-year-old has been injured several times in his 34-year acting career and has undergone surgeries in the past. He has had knee and shoulder surgeries before.

SRK, as he is widely known, is gearing up for his next release "Jawaan" and he also has "Dunki" with Raj Kumar Hirani in the pipeline. Khan's last release "Pathaan" shattered several box office records. "Pathaan" was his first lead role after 2018's "Zero".