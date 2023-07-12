'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo': Woman makes doll resembling Shah Rukh Khan's look in 'Jawan'. See pics

The doll that resembles Shah Rukh Khan's look in "Jawan". (Photo credit: twitter.com/@breakfreeofbox).

The ongoing week saw the release of the trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer "Jawan" directed by southern filmmaker Atlee Kumar.

Post the trailer release, a fan in the United States built a doll that resembles the actor's look from the trailer. At the end of the trailer, Khan can be seen sporting a bald look and the doll was made based on this look.

Writing on Twitter, the user identified as Paige Wilson from Los Angeles shared photos of the doll that resembled the actor's look and ended the caption by saying, "Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo L.A.!".

"Dearest, most talented @iamsrk , hope it's not too soon for my #SRK doll tributes to your knockout #JawanPrevue #JawanTrailer! It's so multifaceted that we may not be able to exhaust its thrills by re-watching it endlessly before the whole #Jawan story is known--but we'll try! With all my love--oh and Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo L.A.! @LA_KnightRiders :) #ShahRukhKhan," the user wrote.



Dearest, most talented @iamsrk, hope it's not too soon for my #SRK doll tributes to your knockout #JawanPrevue#JawanTrailer! It's so multifaceted that we may not be able to exhaust its thrills by re-watching it endlessly before the whole #Jawan story is known--but we'll try!… pic.twitter.com/DK5rySEUqr — Paige Wilson (@breakfreeofbox) July 11, 2023

The tweet generated several responses, many of whom praised the woman for making the doll.

"Wow! It's amazing," one user wrote.

"Looks amazing," another user wrote.

"Looking absolutely super cool man," a third user wrote.

