    Shah Rukh Khan attends Smriti Irani’s daughter’s reception in Mumbai

    Shah Rukh Khan led the celeb roll call at a reception hosted by union minister Smriti Irani and husband Zubin for their daughter Shanelle in Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 18, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan was photographed at Shanelle Irani's reception (Image credit: @imouniroy/Instagram)

    Shah Rukh Khan led the celeb roll call at a reception hosted by union minister Smriti Irani and husband Zubin for their daughter Shanelle in Mumbai. Shanelle Irani married Arjun Bhalla, a Canada-based lawyer, in Rajasthan on February 9.

    The wedding festivities were held at the famous Khimsar Fort in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district near Jodhpur, according to PTI. While only 50 guests were invited to the wedding ceremony, sources said, the reception held in Mumbai for the newlyweds was a star-studded affair.


    Besides Shah Rukh Khan, who is close friends with Zubin Irani, several other celebrities from the film and television industry attended Shanelle Irani’s reception. The Pathaan star was seen in photographs shared on social media by Mouni Roy, who co-starred with Irani in Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.








    Smriti Irani’s former colleague Ronit Roy – who also starred with her in Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi – was also present at the reception. Ekta Kapoor, who produced the hugely popular TV show that turned Irani into a household name, was accompanied by father Jeetendra.









    Parliamentarian and actor Ravi Kishan was also spotted at the reception.



    Shanelle Irani is the daughter of Zubin Irani from his first marriage to Mona Irani. Her wedding earlier this month came a year after minister Smriti Irani announced her engagement on social media.

    In 2017, Shah Rukh Khan revealed in an Instagram post that Zubin Irani is a childhood friend of his. In fact, it was the superstar who gave his daughter the name “Shanelle.”

    Tags: #Shah Rukh Khan #Smriti Irani
    first published: Feb 18, 2023 02:30 pm