'Sex and the City' star Chris Noth aka 'Mr Big' accused of sexual assault, denies allegations

"Sex and the City" star Chris Noth, 67, denied the allegations and said his encounters with the two women were "consensual”.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST
Chris Noth recently returned as “Mr Big” in the

Chris Noth recently returned as “Mr Big” in the "Sex and the city" sequel.

Actor Chris Noth, best known for his role as “Mr Big” in “Sex and the city”, has been accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate encounters in 2004 and 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Noth, 67, denied the allegations and said his encounters with the two women were "consensual”.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said in a written statement.

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago -- no always means no -- that is a line I did not cross."

The two women reached out independently and months apart to the Hollywood Reporter, the publication said. One, with the pseudonym Zoe, said the revival of Noth's “Sex and the City” character in its recently-released sequel “set something off in me” and prompted her to go public with who he is, she told the Reporter.

One woman alleged that Noth raped her in his West Hollywood apartment in 2004 when she was 22, after she went to return a book that he had briefly lent to her when they met at the building's pool. She said she had to go to the hospital to get stitches for her injuries.

The other woman said she was on a date with Noth in New York in 2015 when he invited her back to his apartment, where he allegedly assaulted her.

In “Sex and the city”, the iconic 23-year-old comedy-drama series, Chris Noth filled the role of "Mr Big," longtime boyfriend of protagonist Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

He recently returned as “Mr Big” in the show's sequel "And Just Like That".

(With inputs from AFP and AP)
first published: Dec 17, 2021 05:00 pm

