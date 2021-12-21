'Sex and the city' stars react to sex assault allegations against co-star 'Mr Big'

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said.

“Sex and the city” stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said they support the women who have accused their co-star Chris Noth, best known for his role as “Mr Big” in the show, of sexual assault.

Noth has been accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate encounters in 2004 and 2015.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” Parker, Nixon and Davis said in a joint statement.

Noth, 67, had denied the allegations last week and said his encounters with the two women were "consensual”.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said in a written statement.

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross."

The two women reached out independently and months apart to the Hollywood Reporter, the publication said. One, with the pseudonym Zoe, said the revival of Noth's “Sex and the City” character in its recently-released sequel “set something off in me” and prompted her to go public with who he is, she told the Reporter.

One woman alleged that Noth raped her in his West Hollywood apartment in 2004 when she was 22, after she went to return a book that he had briefly lent to her when they met at the building's pool. She said she had to go to the hospital to get stitches for her injuries.

The other woman said she was on a date with Noth in New York in 2015 when he invited her back to his apartment, where he allegedly assaulted her.

In “Sex and the city”, the iconic 23-year-old comedy-drama series, Chris Noth filled the role of "Mr Big," longtime boyfriend of protagonist Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

He recently returned as “Mr Big” in the show's sequel "And Just Like That".