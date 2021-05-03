Seven trains carrying 422 MT of oxygen on their way to states currently: Indian Railways

The Indian Railways on May 3 said that seven trains carrying 422 metric tonne (MT) of liquid medical oxygen are on their way to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi currently.

Of the aforementioned seven trains carrying 27 tankers, two trains carrying 120 MT and 85 MT of oxygen are expected to reach Dehli and Gurugram, respectively on May 4th.

Two trains carrying nearly 72 tonnes of oxygen from Angul and Rourkela in Odisha are on their way to Haryana, while one train carrying 60.23 MT of oxygen is on its way to Telangana.

While two other trains carrying around 85 MT of oxygen are on their way to Uttar Pradesh.

Until now, the Indian Railways has delivered approximately 1,125 tonne of oxygen in 76 tankers using 20 Oxygen Express.

Of the 1,125 tonne delivered so far 174 MT has been given to Maharashtra, 430.51 MT to Uttar Pradesh, 156.96 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 190 MT to Delhi, 109.71 MT to Haryana, and 63.6 MT to Telangana .

The Oxygen Express trains have been flagged off by Indian Railways in response to the major shortage of oxygen across the country that followed the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

With hospitals getting swamped with patients, the country's medical system is under pressure as far as medical resources go. Besides oxygen, hospital beds, drugs, and vaccines, too, are running out.

India reported 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections on May 3, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 daily new fatalities on May 3.