MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Seven trains carrying 422 MT of oxygen on their way to states currently: Indian Railways

Of the aforementioned seven trains carrying 27 tankers, two trains carrying 120 MT and 85 MT of oxygen are expected to reach Dehli and Gurugram, respectively on May 4th.

Yaruqhullah Khan
May 03, 2021 / 07:44 PM IST

The Indian Railways on May 3 said that seven trains carrying 422 metric tonne (MT) of liquid medical oxygen are on their way to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi currently.

Of the aforementioned seven trains carrying 27 tankers, two trains carrying 120 MT and 85 MT of oxygen are expected to reach Dehli and Gurugram, respectively on May 4th.

Two trains carrying nearly 72 tonnes of oxygen from Angul and Rourkela in Odisha are on their way to Haryana, while one train carrying 60.23 MT  of oxygen is on its way to Telangana.

While two other trains carrying around 85 MT of oxygen are on their way to Uttar Pradesh.

Until now, the Indian Railways has delivered approximately 1,125 tonne of oxygen in 76 tankers using 20 Oxygen Express.

Of the 1,125 tonne delivered so far 174 MT has been given to Maharashtra, 430.51 MT to Uttar Pradesh, 156.96 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 190 MT to Delhi, 109.71 MT to Haryana, and 63.6 MT to Telangana .

The Oxygen Express trains have been flagged off by Indian Railways in response to the major shortage of oxygen across the country that followed the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

With hospitals getting swamped with patients, the country's medical system is under pressure as far as medical resources go. Besides oxygen, hospital beds, drugs, and vaccines, too, are running out.

India reported 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections on May 3, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 daily new fatalities on May 3.
Yaruqhullah Khan
TAGS: #Covid-19 #Indian Railways #oxygen #pandemic #trains
first published: May 3, 2021 07:44 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.