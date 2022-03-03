English
    'You can do better, NYT': Serena Williams after paper wrongly prints sister's photo

    The New York Times acknowledged the error, with the paper’s business news account on Twitter responding to Serena Williams.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
    Serena Williams raised $111 million for her new early stage venture capital firm.

    Serena Williams raised $111 million for her new early stage venture capital firm.


    Tennis great Serena Williams on Wednesday slammed the New York Times after the newspaper wrongly published a photo of her sister, Venus, in a report about the former raising $111 million for her new early stage venture capital firm.

    “No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes,” Williams, 40 tweeted, along with a photo of the news report which has published the story with a photo of her older sister Venus Williams.

    The New York Times acknowledged the error, with the paper’s business news account on Twitter responding to Williams.

    “This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper,” @nytimesbusiness tweeted.

    Social media users, however, were not satisfied with the paper’s statement and slammed the New York Times for not issuing an apology.

    “This does not remotely sound like an apology, and that’s another error in judgement” Twitter user Jimmy said.

    “The level of disrespect Black women receive on the daily,” another user commented.


    Serena Williams’s company, Serena Ventures, manages a portfolio of over 60 angel investments, thirteen of which are unicorns, according to the fund’s blog.

    I‌n January this year, she dropped out of the world's top 50 for the first time since 2006, sitting 59th in the WTA rankings She played just six tournaments in 2021 and none since her tearful Wimbledon first-round exit with a leg injury ended the 23-time Grand Slam champion's bid to equal Margaret Court's all-time record.

    Serena and Venus Williams rose from the rough streets of Compton, California to tennis superstardom after being coached by their parents.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #New York Times #Serena Williams #Venus Williams
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 12:46 pm

