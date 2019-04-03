App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Separate PM for J&K: Omar Abdullah tells Modi to 'read history'

Until 1965, J&K had a president and a prime minister separately.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Omar Abdullah toughened his stance on Tuesday regarding the demand for a separate prime minister for the state. The National Conference chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir asked incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "read history" before trading further barbs.

He said that the Constitution of India allows J&K to have its own Sadar-e-Riyasat (president) and Wazir-e-Azam (prime minister), alongside granting it a special status.

However, defending his stance, Abdullah said he was not seeking anything extra-Constitutional. “Mr Modi, please read the history and see under what circumstances the state became part of India. There is nothing new in what I said yesterday about prime minister and Sadr-e-Riyasat of the state. It is recorded in our Constitution and it is in the same constitution on which Mr Modi is taking oath,” he said.

“It is the constitution which talks about J&K's map, its flag and J&K's own constitution. And according that constitution, we have our own prime minister and Sadr-e-Riyasat,” he added.

“When I was a minister in the NDA under Vajpayee, then also it was in our manifesto, then also we were talking about the internal autonomy and also about pre-1953 position. If it was right to say these things at that time, then how am I suddenly wrong now?" he further said.

NDTV reported that Abdullah had made the comments while addressing a poll rally in Baramulla district, where he pitched for greater autonomy for the state. He reminded his audience that J&K had its own PM and Sadr-e-Riyasat until 1965.

The former CM has been engaged in verbal spats with the ruling party at the centre since he expressed his demand for a separate prime minister and a president. The BJP leadership attacked not just NC members but also their alliance partner, Congress, for the comment.

Now, J&K did have both posts until 1965, when the posts of 'Sadar-e-Riyasat' and ‘Wazir-e-Azam' were replaced with those of a governor and a chief minister respectively. This, however, was ruled unconstitutional in 2015 by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 12:36 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Narendra Modi #Omar Abdullah

