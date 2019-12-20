Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan forms legal team to aid detained CAA protesters

Demonstrators and Delhi Police scuffle during anti-CAA protests on December 15 in Delhi. (Representative image)

Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan has formed a team of 30 lawyers to provide on the spot advice to protesters being detained or persons who are facing any legal issue.

Police forces across India have been detaining people to maintain law and order and prevent loss and destruction of property.

In the national capital that has become the epicentre of activity for protesters after campus violence was reported from Jamia Milia University, Delhi Police have detained 10 people from Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh area with criminal background for riot and arson.

According to an India Legal Live report, almost 200 people in Delhi were detained from Surajmal Park and another 60 from Mandir Marg areas.

Prashant Bhushan's initiative is being coordinated by lawyers Nilesh Jain and Mishika, who are helping detainees connect with lawyers in their vicinity.

Incidents of arson are being reported every day now ever since the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 became an Act after being cleared by both the Houses of the Parliament with adequate numbers.

Students and members of the civil society have been making an effort to come out and register their disagreement against the controversial law.

On December 19, several renowned personalities such as historian Ramchandra Guha, and Communist party leaders Sitaram Yechury, Brinda Karat were detained by the police for ignoring prohibitory orders under Section 144.

Ramchandra Guha was freed after a while.

Several telecom giants, including Vodafone and Airtel, were reportedly asked to suspend their mobile internet services in multiple pockets of Delhi, while 16 metro stations in the Capital were also shut due to the ongoing turmoil.