    Self-driving Tesla makes straight for train in hair-raising video

    Instead of stopping for the tram, the Tesla Model 3 continues zooming towards it, shows the video.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
    Screengrab from a video shared on YouTube by Beta Tech OG

    A Tesla in ‘Full Self-Driving’ mode almost sent its owner into an oncoming train, shows a video shared on YouTube.

    Footage posted on the Beta Tech OG YouTube channel shows the Tesla Model 3 driving on the roads of Denver, Colorado. The car stops at a traffic signal with its left turn signal on. After the traffic light turns green, the Tesla begins turning left. However, it appears to completely ignore an oncoming tram on the road.

    Instead of stopping for the tram, the Tesla continues zooming towards it. The tram driver honks the horn to alert the driver of the Tesla. Luckily, the motorist manages to prevent a collision.

    “My car would have just smacked into that tram,” the driver says. “I’m going to send that over to Tesla, but that is not OK.”

    The video has clocked over 35,000 views and dozens of comments since being shared last month.

    In addition to Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot features like cruise control, summon and auto lane change, Tesla FSD mode also identifies traffic lights and automatically slows the vehicle down. However, the electric automaker stresses that the feature should not be used without active driver supervision.

    On its website, Tesla notes that the Full Self-Driving features requires “active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Full Self Driving #Tesla #Tesla Model 3 #YouTube
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 01:16 pm
