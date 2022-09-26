Seen a mobile marriage hall? Anand Mahindra wants to meet the 'creative' designer | Watch

Industrialist Anand Mahindra wants to meet a certain creative person and has displayed his skills in a video on Twitter that has been liked over 36,000 times.

The billionaire, who often posts ingenious innovations from various parts of India to his 9.7 million Twitter family, shared a portable marriage hall’s video this time.

Mahindra described the concept as “creative and thoughtful” and added that it also doesn’t take up “permanent space in a population-dense country”.

“I’d like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn’t take up permanent space in a population-dense country,” he wrote.

The 2-minute clip shows a huge lorry come to a halt at the destination where a group of people start setting up the convertible vehicle into a hall equipped with proper lights and even an air-conditioner.

The area is 40x30 sq feet, the video shows and soon after the promotional video shows an event take place in the hall including a wedding where guests are seen eating at the portable venue.

One attendee tells a mediaperson in Marathi that there are no difficulties with the setting at all and it is the same as going to a brick and mortar wedding venue. The video was shot in a village in Maharashtra.

The clip ends with the details of the owner of the portable venue. “Darekar Events. Why go to a venue when the venue can come to your doorstep,” reads the tagline in Hindi along with contact details of the vendor.

The video has been viewed over 8,00,000 times with several comments from the users.

“You are the only industrialist I see mentioning and appreciating common people’s efforts,” a user praised Mahindra.

“Great idea. This could be modified to suit our armed forces for their barracks in difficult areas. Shipping containers could be converted into living area,” came a suggestion from a user.

Some were skeptical. “But sir do you really think people in India will get married in a truck. It's good for some rural places but not for urban cities or even developed rural areas. Marriage is a very prestigious occasion for people in India so it's very creative but may not be in terms of value,” a user commented.