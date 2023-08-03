Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who illegally entered India offered movie role: reports

Seema Haider

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, who entered India in May without a visa, reportedly got an offer for a role in a Hindi film. Amit Jani, a film producer, visited the woman in Greater Noida, according to local media reports.

“Jani ji has given me an offer. I will do the script. But first, let me get a clean-chit, after that,” she said.

Jani was seen briefing Haider about the potential role. According to reports, the film is based on the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur in 2022

In July, Haider was arrested by local police for entering India illegally. Her Indiam friend, Sachin Meena, was held for sheltering illegal immigrants. However, they bothwere granted bail by a local court and have been living together along with her four children in a house in Rabupura.

The Noida police are investigating a case of her illegal stay in India while the Anti Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police questioned the couple for two days.

Haider has said she does not wish to go back to Pakistan and wants to live with Meena. She claims she has converted to Hinduism and got married to Meena as per Hindu rites and rituals at the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal’s Kathmandu.