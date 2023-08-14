Pakistan's Seema Haider hoists the Indian flag ahead of Independence Day. Watch

Seema Haider, who is from the Sindh province in Pakistan, came to India in May to live with her partner Sachin Meena in Noida.

Pakistani national Seema Haider hoisted the tricolour on Sunday ahead of Independence Day on Tuesday. Haider, who has been in the news for crossing the border and living in India illegally, shouted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" while hoisting the flag at her Noida home.

In a video released on X (formerly Twitter), Haider could be seen wearing a tri-colour saree and a head band, which had the words "Jai Mata Di" written on it. She also chanted "Vande Mataram" along with her husband, Sachin Meena.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, Haider sang the national anthem with her Indian family. A person standing next to Haider could be heard saying that she had vowed that she would submit herself to India and the Indian flag until she was alive.

Haider, who is from the Sindh province in Pakistan, came to India in May to live with her partner in Noida. The couple started to relationship in 2019 while playing the online game PUBG. They befriended over the game and began speaking over WhatsApp before eventually deciding to get married.

Reports said that Haider and Meena got married at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal in March. Haider travelled to Noida to live with Meena with her four children and had been staying in India since then.

Also read: Pak woman Seema Haider, who illegally entered India, offered movie role: reports