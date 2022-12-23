'See God in heaven', 'future in your phone' for a price: Pastor's bizarre claim is viral

The poster has a photo of the pastor on it, dressed in jeans, blazer and a shirt.

A pastor from South Africa is offering to "see God in heaven” for just Rs 97,000, a bizarre promotional poster shows.

Not just that, the pastor, called MS Budeli, is also offering to cancel people’s debt, get them married the next day, to be protected from crime and to even win a game. The man also offers his followers to see their future on their phone, for some money.

All the services come at a cost, with winning the “aviator game” being priced the highest at Rs 14.5 lakh, even priced higher than "seeing God in heaven".

You can cancel all your debt for Rs 24,000, get married in a day for around Rs 49,000, and Rs 97,000 each for protection in crime and seeing your future, the poster claims. It even has a photo of the pastor on it, dressed in jeans, blazer and a shirt.

The poster that advertises the “Worship conference” will be held for a few days until December 25. He has shared his contact details in the poster as well.

The poster, now viral on social media, is just one of the many examples of quacks taking advantage of innocent people who may fall prey to such criminal schemes of duping people.

This is not the first time a South African pastor has been in the news for such bizarre claims. Pastor Christ Penelope of Giyani is known for farting on his congregants as a means of “healing” and “blessing" them.