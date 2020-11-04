Security tightened as Delhi airport receives threat calls against two Air India flights

After Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport received a threat call regarding two Air India flights, scheduled to take off for London on November 5, security has been tightened.

According to the Delhi Police, the threat has been issued by the pro-Khalistan outfit, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), that said they would not allow the Air India flight reach the United Kingdom’s national capital.

"We have got inputs that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened that two Air India flights scheduled for London tomorrow won't be allowed to operate. The security has been tightened," Rajeev Ranjan, DCP, Indira Gandhi International Airport told news agency ANI.