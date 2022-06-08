Secunderabad station becomes hub to download porn, thanks to free rail WiFi

Secunderabad railway station has topped porn searches across South Central Railway

The idea behind offering free WiFi at railway stations was to ensure better connectivity for travellers, but the service is being used mostly to watch and download sexual content, RailTel has found. Secunderabad has registered maximum downloads of sexual content under South Central Railway (SCR), according to a Times of India report, followed closely by Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

Pornography accounts for 35% of all searches and downloads in Secunderabad and Vijayawada, said sources in RailTel, which runs the broadband internet service RailWire. RailTel offers free Wi-Fi for the first 30 minutes at railway stations. Beyond the initial half hour, people can pay to access internet service.

In fact, concerns about slow internet bandwidth at stations have been blamed on the misuse of free WiFi even as South Central Railway looks to extend internet services to 588 stations.

"Our gateway data shows that a substantial number of Wi-Fi searches relate to pornographic content. While hundreds of porn websites are inaccessible, VPN and access to some websites that are yet to be blacklisted allow downloading of such content," a senior RailTel official told TOI.

"On an average, a user consumes around 350 MB in about 30-minute data session. Around 90% of that 350 MB data consumption comes from porn sites amongst most unique users," the official added.