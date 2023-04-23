 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Secret of Sachin Ton: A mean jumbo prawn curry before final at Eden Gardens

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

The Shyambazar house of former Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary Samar Paul was a favourite address for the maestro whenever he played at Eden Gardens, much before he played in India jersey at the iconic venue.

Tendulkar turns 50 on April 24 (Image source: Instagram/SachinTendulkar)

Sachin Tendulkar's love for experimenting with various cuisines is well known but when he is in City of Joy, there is one dish he devours and that is Bengali's favourite Golda Chingrir Malaikari -- a sweet and sour Jumbo Prawn Curry prepared with coconut milk.

And before the tri-series final against Kenya in 1998, Tendulkar gorged on his favourite dish prepared by Paul's wife Shukla, whose culinary skills has been lauded by a lot of Indian cricketers.

In the summer of 1998, Eden Gardens hosted the India-Kenya Triangular Series final, a Day/Night affair.