‘Second Indira’ Priyanka Gandhi’s leadership will win 2022 polls for Cong: UP chief

Dubbing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the “second Indira Gandhi”, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said on October 20 she would ensure Congress party’s victory in the 2022 Assembly elections. Hailing her as a “storm of change”, Lallu spoke confidently of the party’s bright future under her leadership.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Bharatiya Janata Party government “fear” both Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, News 18 quoted the state Congress chief as saying.

He said, “Priyanka Gandhi is the second Indira Gandhi. She is the storm of change (badlaav ki yeh aandhi, jiskaa naam Priyanka Gandhi hai). Under her leadership, the Congress will emerge victorious in the 2022 UP Assembly election.”

Addressing the media, Lallu further said, “This BJP government (headed by Yogi Adityanath) fears both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as it knows that if the brother-sister hit the streets, it will start sweating.”

When asked if he wanted to contest elections as the Congress party’s next chief ministerial candidate, he said, “No. I am only a party worker, and my ‘dharma’ is to work for the party’s ideology. Congress has a glorious history of participating in various struggles. And on the basis of these struggles, history has been changed.”

Commenting on the prospects of the Samajwadi Party and its present chief Akhilesh Yadav, Lallu said: “The people of the state had given a mandate to the Samajwadi Party as the principal opposition party in the state. But it has failed on that front.”

Attacking rival BJP’s style of work, the UP Congress chief said his party had always followed Mahatma Gandhi’s ideologies, unlike the saffron party's “divisive policy”.

He added that they were fighting against the wrongdoings of BJP, under whom farmers, job aspirants, and labourers had suffered immensely. “Industrialists are now shying from coming to UP, and those who are already in the state, they are mulling to leave the state," the two-time MLA said.

Speaking about the ongoing bypolls, he said the party workers were striving hard to make sure the party emerges victorious. The newly-appointed UPCC chief added that the office bearers were doing everything in their capacity to see Congress regain its lost mandate. To ensure that, they are strategizing with villages and districts in mind.