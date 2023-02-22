 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seattle bans caste discrimination: This Indian-American wrote the historic law. 10 points

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Feb 22, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

Kshama Sawant moved to the US to study economics to better understand the root causes of oppression and poverty. But she was surprised by the inequality and poverty that existed in 'the world's richest country'.

Kshama Sawant According to her bio on Seattle City Council's website, Kshama Sawant is a teacher, activist, and socialist. (Image credit: Seattle City Council)

Seattle on Wednesday became the first city in the US to ban caste discrimination. The legislation was written by Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant who is the only Indian American on the Seattle city council.

Here are 10 things to know about her:

1.) Kshama Sawant was raised in an upper-caste Hindu Brahmin household in India.

2.) One of Kshama Sawant’s earliest memories of the caste system was hearing her grandfather — a man she “otherwise loved very much” — utter a slur to summon their lower-caste maid. She was 6 when she asked her grandfather why he used that derogatory word when he knew the girl’s name. He responded that his granddaughter “talked too much.”

3.) Now 50, Sawant said at the Seattle City Council, "Caste discrimination doesn't only take place in other countries. It is faced by South Asian American and other immigrant working people in their workplaces, including in the tech sector, in Seattle, and in cities around the country.