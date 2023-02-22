Seattle bans caste discrimination: This Indian-American wrote the historic law. 10 points

Kshama Sawant According to her bio on Seattle City Council's website, Kshama Sawant is a teacher, activist, and socialist. (Image credit: Seattle City Council)

Seattle on Wednesday became the first city in the US to ban caste discrimination. The legislation was written by Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant who is the only Indian American on the Seattle city council.

Here are 10 things to know about her:

1.) Kshama Sawant was raised in an upper-caste Hindu Brahmin household in India.

2.) One of Kshama Sawant’s earliest memories of the caste system was hearing her grandfather — a man she “otherwise loved very much” — utter a slur to summon their lower-caste maid. She was 6 when she asked her grandfather why he used that derogatory word when he knew the girl’s name. He responded that his granddaughter “talked too much.”

3.) Now 50, Sawant said at the Seattle City Council, "Caste discrimination doesn't only take place in other countries. It is faced by South Asian American and other immigrant working people in their workplaces, including in the tech sector, in Seattle, and in cities around the country.

4.) Sawant said the council received over 4,000 emails in support of the ordinance. “We’ve heard hundreds of gut-wrenching stories over the last few weeks showing us that caste discrimination is very real in Seattle."

5.) According to her bio on Seattle City Council's website, Kshama Sawant is not a career politician, she is a teacher, activist, organizer, and socialist.

6.) After working as a computer engineer, she came to the US to study economics to better understand the root causes of oppression and poverty. But Sawant was surprised by the inequality and poverty that existed in "the world's richest country".

7.) After getting her PhD, Kshama moved to Seattle and began teaching at Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, and the University of Washington Tacoma.

8.) She joined Socialist Alternative in 2006, and since then has helped organize demonstrations for marriage equality, participated in the movement to end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and was a visible presence in the Occupy Movement. Kshama has also been an activist in her union, the American Federation of Teachers Local 1789, fighting against budget cuts and tuition hikes.

9.) In 2012, Sawant ran as a Socialist Alternative candidate for WA State Legislature and lost.

10.) The momentum, however, continued in her campaign for Seattle City Council in which she defeated a 16-year incumbent Democrat to become the first socialist elected in a major US city in decades.

