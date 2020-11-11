Sean Connery's original James Bond gun in 'Dr No' up for auction month after his death

The original gun used by late actor Sean Connery in the first-ever James Bond film 'Dr No' has been put up for auction.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prop gun will be one of the several items offered in Julien's Auctions upcoming 'Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood' event, which is scheduled to be held on December 3.

As per the auction house, the classic gun is estimated to fetch between $150,000 and $300,000.

In 'Dr No', Bond was made to switch over to a 'Walther PPK' because MI6 brass was worried his beloved Beretta would jam again, the report said. While the gun is referred to as such in the movie, the original prop is a Walther PP model.

Following the switch, the Walther series of guns became the iconic Bond sidearm. 'Dr No' was Connery's first appearance as the much-loved spy James Bond.

The auction will be held a little more than a month after the Oscar-winning actor passed away at the age of 90 on October 31.