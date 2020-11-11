PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sean Connery's original James Bond gun in 'Dr No' up for auction month after his death

The prop gun will be one of the several items offered in Julien's Auctions in an event scheduled for December 3. As per the auction house, the classic gun has been estimated to fetch between $150,000 and $300,000.

Moneycontrol News
Sean Connery as James Bond in 'Diamonds are Forever'
Sean Connery as James Bond in 'Diamonds are Forever'

The original gun used by late actor Sean Connery in the first-ever James Bond film 'Dr No' has been put up for auction.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prop gun will be one of the several items offered in Julien's Auctions upcoming 'Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood' event, which is scheduled to be held on December 3.

As per the auction house, the classic gun is estimated to fetch between $150,000 and $300,000.

Close

In 'Dr No', Bond was made to switch over to a 'Walther PPK' because MI6 brass was worried his beloved Beretta would jam again, the report said. While the gun is referred to as such in the movie, the original prop is a Walther PP model.

Following the switch, the Walther series of guns became the iconic Bond sidearm. 'Dr No' was Connery's first appearance as the much-loved spy James Bond.

The auction will be held a little more than a month after the Oscar-winning actor passed away at the age of 90 on October 31.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #James Bond #Sean Connery #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.