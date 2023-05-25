Seagulls steal drugs from people in UK and get high, branded 'psycho gulls'

The bizarre phenomenon of seagulls stealing drugs has caught the attention of locals. (Representational)

Seagulls in certain coastal towns of the United Kingdom have found themselves in a rather peculiar situation. These birds, known for their scavenging habits, are allegedly getting high on a drug called "spice" after snatching it from unsuspecting people.

The Daily Star reports that the seagulls have been swooping down and stealing the drug, causing some unusual behaviour among the avian population.

Kevin Robertson, a former spice user from Hastings, shared his experience with the bold seagulls. He said, "Gulls will go for anything. They used to come up behind us and grab whatever we had. If we were stoned and completely out of it, the gulls could just take the joint we were smoking and fly off."

This bizarre phenomenon seems to have caught the attention of locals and visitors in several locations, including Hastings, East Sussex, Margate, Kent, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, and even major cities such as London, Leeds, Manchester, and Liverpool.

Spice, also known as "K2," is a synthetic marijuana designed to mimic the effects of THC, the main psychoactive component of cannabis, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The seagulls' encounters with this substance have reportedly turned them into what some witnesses describe as "psycho gulls."

One individual shared a particularly alarming incident where seagulls, having stolen a bag of spice, went on a rampage, dive-bombing pedestrians before eventually collapsing onto the street.

Azad, another former user from Leeds, commented on the combination of seagulls and spice, saying, "A seagull and spice is not a good combo. It turns them into psycho gulls." The strange occurrences have prompted concerns and inquiries, and the United Kingdom Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for further comment on the matter.

While the effects of spice in humans can be potent and sometimes dangerous, the situation with the seagulls adds a new twist to the drug's impact. Synthetic marijuana, unlike natural cannabis, is produced in a laboratory, as explained by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

The DEA's website states, "This is in addition to the numerous public health and poison centers which have similarly issued warnings regarding the abuse of these synthetic cannabinoids. In some instances, the adverse health effects can be long-lasting even after the user quits using the substances."

Interestingly, a similar issue has been observed in the United States. A report from the University of Guelph in Ontario revealed that dogs were the most common victims of THC poisoning among pets. These incidents raise concerns about the unintended consequences of drug use and the potential impact on animals and the environment.