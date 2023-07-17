Sea turtle becomes first-ever animal patient to get CT scan at Alabama hospital

The CT scan was done to see the level of improvement of Kale’s deep infections in his shell. (Image: Cook Museum of Natural Science/Facebook)

In today’s dose of rare events all over the world, an endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle got a CT scan done at the Decatur Morgan Hospital in Alabama, US. Well, the turtle after that, became the first-ever animal patient at the hospital. Yes, that happened. A few pictures of the same were shared by the Cook Museum of Natural History. Notably, the turtle named Kale has been living there since 2020.

Why did Kale had to get a CT scan done? So, the turtle was thriving in the sea off the coast of Virginia when he ended up on the wrong end of a fishing hook in 2019, according to Miami Herald. Kale suffered an injury to his shell that made him more prone to infections.

The hook was nearly impossible to pull out without performing surgery. That’s when Kale made his way to the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur, Alabama, in 2020. “Several invasive surgeries were required. His wound did not fully heal and created scar tissue and a fistula, a hollow space where food and debris can get trapped and cause infections,” the museum wrote on its website.

Due to his ongoing medical issues, Kale needed regular veterinarian visits and treatment. So, a CT scan was done to see the level of improvement of Kale’s deep infections in his shell.

The Cook Museum of Natural Science also shared the update on Facebook. “Kale made history today as the first animal to receive a CT scan at Decatur Morgan Hospital. The CT scan is the best tool to assess the improvement of Kale's deep infections of his shell. A big Thank You to the Decatur Morgan Hospital staff and associates as well as our Museum and veterinary staff who made this possible,” the caption of the post read.

A picture of Kale on the table was also attached.

“The veterinarians had to hold the turtle to keep it from jumping off the table and keep it relatively still,” one radiologist told WAFF.

“Of course, he’s a sea turtle so I can’t tell him what he’s about to go through, but we do a procedure with him every week so he’s used to coming out of the water, he’s used to being around us,” Cassandra Worlund, Live Animal Manager at Cook Museum of Natural History said.

Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are the smallest of the sea turtles and spend most of their lives in the Gulf of Mexico, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The Smithsonian Institute estimates that 4,600 sea turtles are killed by fishing nets or hooks each year in the waters around the United States.