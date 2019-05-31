App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SD and Wi-Fi standards restore Huawei's membership; puts Mate 20 Pro back on Android Q beta page

Huawei’s flagship handset will continue to enjoy a preview of Android Q until June.

Carlsen Martin
After more than a week of constant battering, Huawei finally seems to be coming out on top after the two tech standards that severed ties with the Chinese smartphone maker, apparently changing their minds. But that’s not all; more good news comes from the recent development of Google’s Android Q Beta page.

Weeks after President Trump’s executive order barring American companies from doing business with Huawei, things seem to have cooled down. The order saw Google revoke Huawei’s Android license; and more recently, the SD Association (Sets industry standards for SD memory cards) and Wi-Fi Alliance (Responsible for promoting and certifying Wi-Fi technology) sever ties with the Chinese company.

Less than a week after the announcement that the two tech standards would sever ties with the company, Huawei’s membership has been restored in both the SD Association and Wi-Fi Alliance. Huawei will now be able to contribute to future developments in connectivity and hardware for both these technologies.

But the good news doesn’t end there, Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro recently reappeared on Google’s Android Q beta page as one of the devices eligible for the programme. Google reportedly removed the Mate 20 Pro on May 24 in the aftermath of the Android licensing fiasco.

However, this might do little to affect Huawei’s licensing ban. Considering the Mate 20 Pro shouldn’t have been removed from the programme in the first place. The Android Q beta programme started on May 8, two weeks before the US ban, and lasts till June 30, over a month before the 90-day reprieve ends. Re-instating the Mate 20 Pro means that users of Huawei’s flagship handset who enrolled in the programme will continue to enjoy a preview of Android Q until June.

Huawei, on the other hand, still has to overcome suspensions with tech giants like Qualcomm, Google, Intel and Arm.
First Published on May 31, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Huawei #smartphone #Technology #trends

