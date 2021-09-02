Scrub typhus: How it spreads, health risks, treatment & other FAQs – All you need to know

Representative image

At least 14 people, including 12 children, have died due to viral fever in Mathura district, said Dr Bhudev, who is in charge of the COVID control room, on September 2.

Apart from Mathura, other districts of Uttar Pradesh like Firozabad and Mainpuri have also been witnessing a spike in the infection which is identified as scrub typhus.

The viral charac­ter­i­sed by high fever, sudden drop in blood platelet count and, in some cases, severe dehyd­rat­ion — has so far claimed 70 lives, mostly children, as per Business Standard.

"As of Thursday morning, the deaths due to viral fever in Mathura district have gone up to 14 from seven. Due to this, the villagers are in fear. We have set up temporary hospitals in the villages," said Dr Bhudev.

Nearly 50 families fled the Koha village due to the spread of disease, reports news agency ANI.

On August 27, there were reports that even Assam has also registered cases of scrub typhus. According to local media reports, the state health department had to temporarily shut down a COVID hospital in Guwahati where 29 cases were.

What is scrub typhus and how it spreads?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), scrub typhus is a disease caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. It is also known as bush typhus.

The infection spreads to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites).

What are the symptoms?

Signs and symptoms may include fever and chills, headache, body aches and muscle pain, a dark, scab-like region at the site of the chigger bite (also known as eschar), mental changes, ranging from confusion to coma, enlarged lymph nodes and rash. Symptoms of scrub typhus usually begin within 10 days of being bitten, according to CDC.

People with severe illness may develop respiratory distress, inflammation of the brain and the lungs, kidney failure, and then multi-organ failure, ultimately leading to death if left untreated.

Is there any vaccine against scrub typhus?

According to CDC, no vaccine is available to prevent scrub typhus. The organisation has recommended avoiding contact with anyone infected by chiggers while taking precautions while travelling to areas where scrub typhus is common, areas with lots of vegetation, and brush where chiggers may be found.

Apart from India, cases of scrub typhus have been reported from rural areas of Indonesia, China, Japan, and northern Australia.

How to treat the infection?

The CDC says that if someone gets infected by scrub typhus, the person should be treated with the antibiotic doxycycline. People who are treated early with doxycycline usually recover quickly, according to the agency. To protect children, the CDC has advised dressing them in clothing that covers arms and legs, or cover crib, stroller, and baby carrier with mosquito netting. It also asked them to treat clothing and gear with 0.5 percent permethrin as it kills chiggers.