Screenshots reveal first look of iOS 13 with Dark Mode, unified 'Find My' app and more

Apple would host the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019 next week wherein the company is expected to unveil the first look of iOS 13 and other operating systems for its hardware lineup. Before the official unveiling, few screenshots have revealed the first look of the operating system.

A report by 9to5Mac has revealed the first look of iOS 13. First things first - the much anticipated Dark Mode. There have been many rumours claiming that Apple would include Dark Mode in iOS 13 and if we go by the latest report, Dark Mode is coming.

Screenshots uploaded in the report suggest that Dark Mode can be enabled in the Settings app or adding a toggle to the Control Centre. The biggest noticeable change would be in the dock section of the home screen, which is comparatively darker than the current tone.

The report suggests that Apple could add new wallpapers for Dark Mode in iOS 13. The Music app too would get a makeover with a completely black background, which would not only save some battery but also be easy on the eyes. While taking a screenshot, the interface shows a blurred version of the wallpaper with markup tools at the bottom.

The next significant change in iOS 13 is the unification of Find my Friends and Find my iPhone. The features of both these apps would be combined into one which would be called as 'Find My'.

Even the ‘Reminders’ app would get a redesign in iOS 13, which would also come to macOS 10.15. The new Reminders app has a large sidebar which includes separate options like ‘Today’, ‘Scheduled’, ‘Flagged’, and ‘All’. Users can also look for previously set reminders via the search option. The app also gets San Francisco UI rounded font, which was introduced in iOS 12.2.

WWDC 2019 officially begins on June 3 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California.The Cupertino-based tech giant would also make new announcements for macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.