English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Screaming buy': Ashneer Grover weighs in on Paytm stocks amid slump

    But, despite Ashneer Grover's push, Twitter users were reluctant to follow his advice because of how Paytm share prices have been plummeting in the past four months.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST

    Ashneer Grover bewildered his followers on Thursday when he strongly urged them to buy Paytm stocks.

    "Paytm stock is a screaming BUY ! It’s valued at $7B ; Funds raised itself is $4.6B ; Cash in Hand should be $1.5 B. So at CMP of ₹600, the market is saying value created is $5.5B after having spent $3.1B over last 10 years. That’s less than Bank FD rate. BUY !! (sic)" Grover tweeted.

    But, despite Ashneer Grover's push, Twitter users were reluctant to follow his advice because of how the share prices of Paytm have been plummeting in the past four months. The share prices of the firm -- one of India’s most storied startups -- have been dropping more than 70 percent from its issue price of Rs 2,150, Forbes data on March 16 shows.

    With the tumbling share prices, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma no longer remains a billionaire. His wealth stands at $999 million from its peak of $2.35 billion before the IPO listing.  One97 Communications Ltd , the parent company of Paytm, listed on November 18, 2021. Since that day, Sharma has been losing around Rs 88 crore daily.

    Close

    Related stories

    "I don't have faith in Paytm anymore," Twitter user Deep Chowdhury commented on Grover's tweet. Another user Stron Capital said, "If

    Paytm is such a disaster, wonder how bad Bharatpe IPO is going to be!"

    A few Twitter users wondered if Grover is planning to join the firm or if he was allotted Paytm IPO.

    "Tell me you want to join Paytm without telling me you want to join Paytm," commented a user who goes by the handle @_3li_c0hen_.

    This is not the first of Grover's tweets that has created a flutter on Thursday. The former BharatPe founder hit back at the firm's board and, especially its CEO Suhail Sameer after a report  in which Grover had allegedly pocketed crores after selling thousands of free passes during ICC Mens’ T20 World Cup 2021.

     

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe #PayTm
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 04:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.