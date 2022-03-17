'Screaming buy': Ashneer Grover weighs in on Paytm stocks amid slump

Ashneer Grover bewildered his followers on Thursday when he strongly urged them to buy Paytm stocks.



@Paytm stock is a screaming BUY ! It’s valued at $7B ; Funds raised itself is $4.6B ; Cash in Hand should be $1.5 B. So at CMP of ₹600, the market is saying value created is $5.5B after having spent $3.1B over last 10 years. That’s less than Bank FD rate. BUY !!

— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 17, 2022

"Paytm stock is a screaming BUY ! It’s valued at $7B ; Funds raised itself is $4.6B ; Cash in Hand should be $1.5 B. So at CMP of ₹600, the market is saying value created is $5.5B after having spent $3.1B over last 10 years. That’s less than Bank FD rate. BUY !! (sic)" Grover tweeted.

But, despite Ashneer Grover's push, Twitter users were reluctant to follow his advice because of how the share prices of Paytm have been plummeting in the past four months. The share prices of the firm -- one of India’s most storied startups -- have been dropping more than 70 percent from its issue price of Rs 2,150, Forbes data on March 16 shows.

With the tumbling share prices, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma no longer remains a billionaire. His wealth stands at $999 million from its peak of $2.35 billion before the IPO listing. One97 Communications Ltd , the parent company of Paytm, listed on November 18, 2021. Since that day, Sharma has been losing around Rs 88 crore daily.

"I don't have faith in Paytm anymore," Twitter user Deep Chowdhury commented on Grover's tweet. Another user Stron Capital said, "If

Paytm is such a disaster, wonder how bad Bharatpe IPO is going to be!"

A few Twitter users wondered if Grover is planning to join the firm or if he was allotted Paytm IPO.

"Tell me you want to join Paytm without telling me you want to join Paytm," commented a user who goes by the handle @_3li_c0hen_.

This is not the first of Grover's tweets that has created a flutter on Thursday. The former BharatPe founder hit back at the firm's board and, especially its CEO Suhail Sameer after a report in which Grover had allegedly pocketed crores after selling thousands of free passes during ICC Mens’ T20 World Cup 2021.