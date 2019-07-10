Scientists to test if there exists a parallel universe

Scientists at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in eastern Tennessee have built a piece of equipment that may offer mankind a glimpse of a parallel universe. The scientists will be testing the machine this summer and it is rumoured that the parallel dimension will be much like ours, with similar particles, planets, and even lives.

Leah Broussard, the physicist who ideated the project, defined it as their attempt at uncovering a shadow world that might exist.

According to a report by The Independent, though this whole idea of a mirror world sounds like science fiction, a probability of such a paradigm has repeatedly been suggested by physicists. In the case of anomalies in experiments, several scientists have raked up the possibilities of the existence of a parallel world to explain the results. However, so far, no hard evidence of such a realm has been found to manifest itself.

The first anomaly that inspired researchers to hunt for a parallel realm dates back to the 90s. Particle physicists were conducting experiments to find out how long neutron particles took to break down into protons after they are taken away from an atom’s nucleus. Two separate neutrons gave two different results. The scientists involved in the research lost their sleep over this.

What gave them some ease was an explanation involving the existence of a mirror world. This gave rise to speculations the two neutrons had separate lifetimes because one might have crossed the divide between our world and the mirror world.

The current experiment will shoot a beam of neutrons at a wall that cannot be penetrated. A neutron detector will be kept on the other side of the wall. If a parallel paradigm doesn’t exist, it will not detect anything. However, if it does, it could mean that the neutrons seeped through the impenetrable wall by “oscillating into the mirror world”. Which means, what would be detected would essentially be mirror neutrons.

The team of scientists will also be setting up magnetic fields on both sides of the wall. The strength of these will be altered from time to time, since they believe certain strengths are more favourable for the oscillation of the neutron particles.