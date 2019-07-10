App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Scientists to test if there exists a parallel universe

In the case of anomalies in experiments, several scientists have raked up the possibilities of the existence of a parallel world to explain the results.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Pixabay)
Representational Image (Pixabay)

Scientists at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in eastern Tennessee have built a piece of equipment that may offer mankind a glimpse of a parallel universe. The scientists will be testing the machine this summer and it is rumoured that the parallel dimension will be much like ours, with similar particles, planets, and even lives.

Leah Broussard, the physicist who ideated the project, defined it as their attempt at uncovering a shadow world that might exist.

According to a report by The Independent, though this whole idea of a mirror world sounds like science fiction, a probability of such a paradigm has repeatedly been suggested by physicists. In the case of anomalies in experiments, several scientists have raked up the possibilities of the existence of a parallel world to explain the results. However, so far, no hard evidence of such a realm has been found to manifest itself.

Close

The first anomaly that inspired researchers to hunt for a parallel realm dates back to the 90s. Particle physicists were conducting experiments to find out how long neutron particles took to break down into protons after they are taken away from an atom’s nucleus. Two separate neutrons gave two different results. The scientists involved in the research lost their sleep over this.

related news

What gave them some ease was an explanation involving the existence of a mirror world. This gave rise to speculations the two neutrons had separate lifetimes because one might have crossed the divide between our world and the mirror world.

The current experiment will shoot a beam of neutrons at a wall that cannot be penetrated. A neutron detector will be kept on the other side of the wall. If a parallel paradigm doesn’t exist, it will not detect anything. However, if it does, it could mean that the neutrons seeped through the impenetrable wall by “oscillating into the mirror world”. Which means, what would be detected would essentially be mirror neutrons.

The team of scientists will also be setting up magnetic fields on both sides of the wall. The strength of these will be altered from time to time, since they believe certain strengths are more favourable for the oscillation of the neutron particles.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #science #trends #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.