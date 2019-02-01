App
HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:34 PM IST

Scientists invent device that converts Wi-Fi into electricity

The electricity generated using these signals can be used to power smartphones

Pranav Hegde
Moneycontrol News

Scientists at MIT and the Technical University of Madrid have invented a device that can convert Wi-Fi signals into energy. This energy can also be used to generate electricity and used to charge devices that are wire-and-battery-free.

The engineers call this device the rectenna (rectifying antenna), which converts electromagnetic energy into direct current (DC). The way this device works is that it uses a radio-frequency antenna to capture electromagnetic waves as alternating current (AC) waveforms. The waveforms are sent to a two-dimensional semiconductor that converts them into DC, which is approximately 40 microwatts, enough to power an LED.

Rectenna is a flexible device that can be used by sticking it on wallpaper or used in small power devices such as smartphones. “We have come up with a new way to power the electronics systems of the future – by harvesting Wi-Fi energy in a way that’s easily integrated into large areas – to bring intelligence to every object around us”, said Professor Tomás Palacios, who co-authored the study.

The conversion of Wi-Fi energy to DC requires the use of a rectifier. Traditional rectifiers have been thick and inflexible, but for this, scientists have used a thin and malleable material known as molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), which is one of the thinnest semiconductors available.

Xu Zhang, the first author of the study, added, “Such a design has allowed a fully flexible device that is fast enough to cover most of the radio-frequency bands used by our daily electronics, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular LTE, and many others.” They claim that these rectennas can be used to charge future smartphones without a battery. The scientists are now working to build larger systems, and to improve the efficiency of their rectenna.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:34 pm

